A new art mural has been unveiled along an alleyway in Bexhill.

Artist Luke Brabants has transformed the wall, which is located along the path that runs past Sutton Place and connects to Ashford Road, into a stunning mural, depicting scenes of the seaside and various wildlife.

The artwork is part of a project by him and Carol Cook, director of W.ave Arts Bexhill.

In a statement, W.ave Arts Bexhill said: “W.Ave Arts was entrusted with the task of revitalising this area, tackling overgrown shrubbery, addressing litter issues, and gifting Bexhill a brand new wall.

“Our mission was not just about beautifying the environment, but also enhancing the lives of the residents, the children who attend St Richards and the of residents of Sutton Place who own the wall.

“The canvas of our efforts extended to the beach and the embrace of nature. It was a joint endeavor led by Luke Brabants and Carol Cook who were commissioned and embraced the challenge with determination, aiming to complete it before the arrival of autumn weather.

“We want to thank Bexhill for the support we received from passers-by, individuals of all ages, who shared in our vision of making this community a better place.”

Luke, a mural artist from Hastings, has created a number of artworks in 1066 Country.

Earlier this year, a vibrant new mural by him has appeared on the lower promenade at Marina, St Leonards.

The mural, which depicts boats in full sail on the sea, appeared in the summer. Luke was commissioned by Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club.

He also recently painted a mural of Hastings scenes at the Prince Albert pub, in Battle Road, St Leonards.

Another one of his murals appeared on the side of an old lighting shop in Sackville Road, Bexhill in 2020. The mural depicts an abundance of wildlife native to Sussex.

On the shop front side the birds, such as kingfisher, blue tit, robin, and green warbler that appear in the mural are all birds which can all be found within East Sussex.

W.AVE ARTS Bexhill: An art project down the alleyway that runs past Sutton Place and connects to Ashdown Road, Bexhill. The artwork was created by Luke Brabants and Carol Cook (Carol is the director of W.AVE ARTS Bexhill). Pictured: Artist Luke Brabants putting the finishing touches to the work on September 26 2023. Photo: staff

