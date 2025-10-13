Hastings author's new book is set in the town

Grech by Ken Edwards

An elderly homeless man living in a tent on the beach at St Leonards is the central character in Grech - a book by Hastings author Ken Edwards.

I love things that come our of nowhere, materialising out of thin air to confound my expectations. As a journalist I have reviewed countless efforts by local authors and often struggled for kind, enthusiastic things to say but this is in a different league altogether.

What becomes evident as the book unfolds is that Ken Edwards can write and write well.

The book, set in an alternative, yet totally recognisable Hastings tells the story of an elderly man subsisting on the beach in a tent, occupying a seafront shelter during the day. He is a poet and philosopher and his musings, and observations are compelling.

Local author Ken Edwards

The opening needs acclimatisation. You are thrown suddenly, and without explanation, into a new world. But I would urge readers to persist. The distinctive voice of the subject soon becomes familiar and comfortable.

The protagonist narrates using ‘We’ in the same manner Gollum effects in Lord Of The Rings. It works. You quickly become used to his musings and thoughts, his way of perceiving the world he is forced to exist in.

Edwards inhabits the mind of an enigmatic, educated, homeless man, allows us to see clearly through this eyes. This rootless man knows the Latin names of birds and plants and has a love for the poet Rilke.

The book captures well the unfolding rhythm of moments, days, seasons. The narrator’s voice is like the tide. It’s susurration eventually hypnotises you as Grech evolves into a masterpiece of casual observation.

He successfully navigates the Hastings landscape, marking out well known characters such as ‘Hairy Bill’ - a thinly veiled Hairy Bob in his account.

We follow the protagonist as he navigates both the shoreline and his childhood memories. His main companion is an ageing punk rock guitarist called Unstable Cliff Edge, who scanning off-shore container ships through binoculars, is convinced that they are alien cities that have raised themselves from the depths to threaten mankind.

The homeless gent’s philosophical expositions had me scrambling for my pencil to underline essential phrases or paragraphs. The fact that I am familiar with the territory enhanced the experience.

I can’t help but admire a writer who remains true to his vision, maintains his own truths, and this is surely one of them.

Often ambiguous, at times heart-wrenching, this is a deep foray into poetic prose which manages to be charming, disturbing and challenging at the same time.

If you love and understand Hastings, I would say this is essential reading.

The book is available to buy through Amazon.