Hastings beauty spot cordoned off after major cliff fall
The cliff fall was described by HM Coastguard as ‘significant’. Coastguards were on the scene at mid-afternoon on Monday to put in place a a temporary tape cordon around a popular viewing spot on the cliff-top above Ecclesbourne Glen.
They issued a statement to say: “Please stay away. The cliff is very unstable and still collapsing from time to time.”
A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “The council is aware of the recent cliff fall at Ecclesbourne Glen. Officers are in attendance to investigate and potentially construct a new fence to ensure public safety is maintained.
"We strongly advise anyone visiting Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve to follow the coastguard's advice and stay away from this area. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.
The cliff edge is undercut in that area and there have been a number of cliff falls over the years. They also present a danger to those walking along the beach, beneath the cliffs from Rock-a-Nore.