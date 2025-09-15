Hastings Big Sleep event returns to help homeless people

The Big Sleep event takes place on Friday October 3.

It is an information and fundraising event which culminates in a sponsored sleep out next door to Seaview in Hattons Yard warehouse, in Hatherley Road, St Leonards.

The event takes place at Seaview’s Wellbeing Centre, Hatherley Road, St Leonards at 8pm. Participants need to raise a minimum of £25 sponsorship to receive their Big Sleep ticket to the live event and sleep out.

Participants will spend the evening learning about Seaview’s work, followed by the sponsored sleep out to raise vital funds to help continue this vital work with disadvantaged adults, experiencing homelessness, rough sleeping, mental health and addiction issues alongside poverty.

There will also be entertainment and storytelling from people with lived experience of homelessness and rough sleeping during the evening, plus hot drinks throughout and evening soup before sleeping out next door in Hattons Yard Warehouse.

Following the sleep out, sleepers will be able to have breakfast in Seaview early the next morning.

This is a chance to get close to Seaview’s work and gain deeper insight into the challenges many of our community face every day and night.

Under 18’s who want to join the sleep out can do so in a secure, private outdoor space at home with guardian consent. Discover Hastings have offered Hastings Aquarium and Smugglers Adventure tickets for the under 18 that raises the most sponsorship.

For those who do not want to sleep out but want to come along to the Big Sleep live event, it features the Seaview band Monsat Inc, alongside performances from Hastings legends King Size Slim and Sister Suzie. Tickets for the live event only can be purchased a minimum £5 donation from www.app.donorfy.com/form/DXULO303P3/bigsleeplive.

The evening will be an awareness and thought-provoking evening, with opportunities to hear from and speak with people with lived experience of homelessness as well as historical film clips, reminding us all why this fundraising evening is so important.

Those who raise £150 in sponsorship receive a free Big Sleep t-shirt and £300 raised entitles you to a free Big Sleep hoodie. Heat Wave Print will be on site on the night, live printing hoodies for anyone who doesn’t reach their target but wants to buy a hoodie as a souvenir.

Big Sleep sponsors this year include HMHB, Goat Ledge, the FILO and Ashdown Hurrey. Paddy from the Dragon Bar and Fagins restaurant is offering a meal for two for the individual who raises the highest sponsorship and the team prize is a pizza and refreshment from the Brewing Brothers.

The Big Sleep is looking for any business who would like to sponsor the event, to ensure all funds raised go towards providing essential support services to the homleless, inadequately housed and rough sleepers locally. Please contact [email protected] if your business would like to sponsor the event.

For more information visit www.thebigsleephastings.com or email Seaviewproject.co.uk.

1 . The Big Sleep event The Big Sleep event Photo: supplied