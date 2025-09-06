Hastings' BMX beach spectacular in pictures

The dramatic BMX stunt event is part of a 4-day Battle of Hastings competition hosted by Source Park BMX.

Attracting the top BMX riders from across the globe, the Swatch BOH is a team event where teams build up points across four days of events, competing in multiple disciplines. There are eight captains, who select three riders to be part of their team, resulting in eight teams. The final, inside Source Park on the last day, sees the top five teams battle it out during a final ride to determine the winners.

Tom Creasy, the marketing and events director there, explains: "Swatch Battle Of Hastings is very unique within the BMX world as it attracts all styles of riders. We have everyone from Olympians to the other end of the scale, including core underground legends.

"To name a few, we have 16-time X Games Gold Medalist Garrett Reynolds, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Logan Martin, Kevin Peraza, Rim Nakamura, Bethany Hedrick, and Ryan Nyquist. The list goes on"

More events are happening today (Sept 6), with the finals taking place on Sunday, although those events are inside Source Park's underground skate park and are sold out. However, large LED screens have been placed inside The Courtyard where locals can catch all the action live, free of charge.

You can find out more information about the riders and events, or stream the content live at https://www.sourcebmx.com/pages/boh

Live coverage will also be available on their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@sourcebmx/streams

Events still to follow are: Saturday from 4pm the Monster Energy Park Session and Vans Best Trick from 6pm. Also on the same day from 8pm is the Swatch Flat Battle at Henry Ward Hall in Robertson Street, part of His Place Church. Finals will be on Sunday from 4pm, followed by the NORA Cup awards at the White Rock Theatre from 8pm.

1 . The Swatch Beach Best Trick on Hastings seafront, part of Source Park's BOH on September 5. Photo by Brian Bailey.

2 . The Swatch Beach Best Trick on Hastings seafront, part of Source Park's BOH on September 5. Photo by Brian Bailey.

3 . The Swatch Beach Best Trick on Hastings seafront, part of Source Park's BOH on September 5. Photo by Brian Bailey.

4 . The Swatch Beach Best Trick on Hastings seafront, part of Source Park's BOH on September 5. Photo by Brian Bailey.