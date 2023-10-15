Hastings Bonfire 2023 in photos: families enjoy fiery fun with drummers and dance bands
Hastings Bonfire 2023 offered families some spectacular fiery fun on Saturday evening, October 14.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
The event featured bonfire societies, drummers and others taking part in a procession along the seafront.
The Hastings Beacon was lit at East Hill at 7pm while the bonfire was lit at around 9pm, followed by a fireworks and effigy display on the beach at 9.15am.
Hastings Borough Bonfire Society said on Facebook this morning: “We hope you had a brilliant evening! Thank you for your support.” Residents have responded with overwhelmingly positive comments.
