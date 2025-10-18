Hastings Bonfire effigy takes a swipe at Queensway Gateway roadwork delays

Hastings Bonfire Society has unveiled this year’s effigy ahead of the 30th anniversary celebrations this evening.

It portrayed a road worker in Hi-Viz jacket who had turned into a skeleton due to the length of time it took to complete the work, which was hit by delay after delay.

A spokesperson for the Bonfire Society said: “We hope we speak for the whole town with this year’s effigy – the A21 roadworks at Junction Road. By the wa, it may be bonfire tonight but they are closing it again.”