Hastings Bonfire: More atmospheric pictures

By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:11 BST
Local man Mark Bayley captured these pictures that capture the fiery atmosphere of Hastings bonfire celebrations on Saturday.

The event saw bonfire societies from across the county taking part in a procession of flaming torches along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town.

They were joined by drumming groups and a giant Guy Fawkes figure.

The spectacular event saw an explosive finale with a giant bonfire set ablaze on the beach and a fireworks display lighting up the sky.

