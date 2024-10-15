Hastings Bonfire: More atmospheric pictures

The event saw bonfire societies from across the county taking part in a procession of flaming torches along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town.

They were joined by drumming groups and a giant Guy Fawkes figure.

The spectacular event saw an explosive finale with a giant bonfire set ablaze on the beach and a fireworks display lighting up the sky.

