Hastings Bonfire Society appeal for return of stolen road sign

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:42 BST
The missing road signThe missing road sign
The missing road sign
Hastings Bonfire Society has launched a ‘no questions asked’ appeal for the return of a road sign, removed from the Harold Road area after the Old Town Carnival procession earlier this month.

The signs, which the Bonfire Society has specially made, read ‘Caution pedestrians in the road – Hastings is celebrating’.

It is the second time one of the signs has gone missing. One disappeared after last October’s bonfire celebrations but was eventually returned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bonfire founder Keith Leech said: “No doubt some wag thought it was funny to walk off with the sign. These cost over £70 and are much more useful keeping people safe than decorating a bedroom wall.

“Please return it by contacting either bonfire or carnival or taking to the White Rock Hotel, on the seafront – no questions asked.”

Bonfire chairman Heather Leech said: “We need it back for this year’s bonfire. Last time one was taken it was returned to the White Rock Hotel.”

Related topics:BonfireHastings

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.