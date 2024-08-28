The missing road sign

Hastings Bonfire Society has launched a ‘no questions asked’ appeal for the return of a road sign, removed from the Harold Road area after the Old Town Carnival procession earlier this month.

The signs, which the Bonfire Society has specially made, read ‘Caution pedestrians in the road – Hastings is celebrating’.

It is the second time one of the signs has gone missing. One disappeared after last October’s bonfire celebrations but was eventually returned.

Bonfire founder Keith Leech said: “No doubt some wag thought it was funny to walk off with the sign. These cost over £70 and are much more useful keeping people safe than decorating a bedroom wall.

“Please return it by contacting either bonfire or carnival or taking to the White Rock Hotel, on the seafront – no questions asked.”

Bonfire chairman Heather Leech said: “We need it back for this year’s bonfire. Last time one was taken it was returned to the White Rock Hotel.”