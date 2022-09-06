Hastings Bonfire Society fundraising to ‘afford the fireworks this year’

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society (HBBS) is made up of a team of volunteers who work through the year to present a traditional bonfire celebration.

The Crowdfunder page, which was set up to allow people who missed the fundraising events to donate, hopes to raise £7,000 for the society.

The Bonfire Society managed to raise £7,624 last year, with 141 people donating across 56 days.

A spokesperson for HBBS said: “Why do we need money? There are two obvious answers to that: firstly, we need to be able to afford the fireworks this year as the costs have risen exponentially.

"Secondly, we have the need to build for long term viability. As a long term aim we need our own ground for storage and for making all the torches that are carried in the procession.

"This is our vision so that we can continue to provide the night out across Hastings and St Leonards.”

So far no donations have been received on the Crowdfunder site.

This years event is set to take place on October 15 to coincide with Hastings Week.

The HBBS spokesperson added: “Why October? There are two reasons. Firsty, Bonfire Night is celebrated in Sussex throughout the autumn as there are numerous Sussex Bonfire Celebrations which are held across the county.

"In order for each Bonfire Society to join another society's parade the dates are spread through the Bonfire Season.

"The second reason is that in Hastings we have Hastings Week which is based on the date of the Battle of Hastings which was the October 14. Hastings Bonfire takes place on the last Saturday of Hastings Week.”

Hastings Bonfire consists of the Torchlit Procession main event with fireworks along the route, drumming, bonfire, effigy and Grand Finale Firework Display on the beach.

It is a 'no ticket' event for the public put on by the hard work and determination of HBBS volunteers.

The society procession is the longest single torchlit procession in Sussex.

To donate please visit the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society’s Crowdfunder page.

