Hastings Bonfire Society launch appeal to recover stolen safety sign

Missing Hastings Bonfire sign

The sign, which states ‘Caution – pedestrians in the road – Hastings is celebrating’ was stolen during the Old Town Carnival procession when it was being used at the fountain roundabout near Iceland, on the seafront.

Bonfire Society chairman Heather Leech explained: “It was commissioned as one of three signs costing £85 each to be an imminent safety sign, warning that people were on the streets and that any drivers must be careful. They were designed for drivers , east, west and north of the seafront around the main area of activity.

Designed for Hastings Bonfire, they are worded so that other community events can use them for the same purpose and eye-catching alert for drivers to beware.

They are used by community events such as Hastings Jack in the Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know it was stolen as one of our members saw a post on Facebook from someone boasting they had it, but unfortunately we can’t trace that now. We don’t want to prosecute anyway, but just the return of the sign whoich can be done discreetly by someone notifying us.

“All the community events collect for local charities and do not have the spare funds to replace stolen property that is designed to keep participants and visitors safe.

“Hastings Bonfire is 15th October, check for reduced train times and road closures times. Please donate to our crowdfunder via our website as the cost of fireworks has shot up over the last few years.