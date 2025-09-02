Hastings Book Fair is curtain raiser for Book Festival

The Hastings Book Fair, one of the opening events of the Hastings Book Festival, takes place at the Observer Building on Saturday 13 September from 11am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local author Steve Amos said: It's a brilliant opportunity for lovers of the printed and spoken word to meet new people, share ideas, make new connections, and, of course, buy some deeply cool and enticing publications.

“At 11.30am local poet Tim Barlow, fresh from his tour of readings at local libraries with Henry Normal, will perform a poem that he has written to celebrate the Book Fair and its stall holders. Several of our stall holders are offering special discounts on the day, including include Finley Witt, who will be offering a 50% discount on their book, Lovebroken. Local author Melanie Atkinson will be selling a mini-book entitled ‘Work? Shmurk!’ which she has specially produced for the Book Fair. And Tom Herrington will be giving away a free tote bag with every purchase of his acclaimed West Country-set thriller ‘Black Toad’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that we’ve got something to please all ages and tastes, including children’s activities (with prizes!).

Hastings Book Fair

“If all this isn’t enough there will be special guest appearances from music legend Charlie Harper, from cult band, UK Subs, and punk poet, songwriter and- yes- Doctor of Philosophy, James Domestic, who are part of the team from independent publisher, Earth Island Books. They will be signing copies of their books between 12.30 and 2.30pm, so come along and find out more about their terrific tales from the mosh pit.

“Entry is free, and a warm welcome is guaranteed at the Observer Building. The café will be open throughout the day, and it’s your last chance to take in the local skyline over a cocktail at the sensational Observatory roof top bar on its final weekend of opening this summer.”