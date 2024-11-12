Hastings Borough Council chief executive steps down
The council said Jane Hartnell stepped down from her post ‘by mutual agreement’ on October 31.
Mrs Hartnell said: “I have been honoured and proud to serve the people of Hastings in numerous roles over the 27 years I have worked for Hastings Borough Council.
“The staff team are all incredible, they work so hard every day, often in very challenging circumstances to ensure local people get the services they need to live their best lives. I leave the council in very capable hands, and look forward to following their achievements and successes into the future.”
Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “On behalf of all councillors, both current and former, I want to thank Jane for her long service to Hastings. She has worked tirelessly for the town and all our residents.”
The council said arrangements for the chief executive post were discussed by the council’s Employment Committee yesterday (Monday, November 11) and added that the authority will announce those when they are confirmed.
