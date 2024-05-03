Hastings Borough Council local election results 2024 as they come in
Sixteen of the council’s 32 wards are being contested.
The list below will be updated as the results arrive:
Ashdown
Daniel Hope, Green: 167
Thee Kuga, Reform UK: 116
Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood, Conservative: 470
Stephen Ludwig Milton, Liberal Democrat: 69
Steve Thorpe, Labour: 398
CON HOLD
Baird
Liam Atkins, Conservative: 312
Peter Charles Kingsley Bailey, Independent: 289
Liam Thomas David Crowter, Labour: 312
Emlyn Jones, Liberal Democrat: 35
Yunis Smith, Green: 387
GREEN GAIN
Braybrooke
Shelley Bland, Conservative: 161
Mark Richard Etherington, Green: 1,001
Tim John Cairns Shand, Labour: 616
GREEN GAIN
Castle
Rob Cooke, Conservative.
Becca Horn, Green.
James Thomas, Labour.
Central St Leonards
Craig Steven Andrew, Conservative.
Adele Judith Bates, Green.
Richard Haberkost, Unaffiliated.
Josh Matthews, Labour.
Steph Warren, Independent.
Conquest
Paul Patrick James Foster, Conservative: 491
Tracey Lord, Green: 143
Hugh Philip Nicholson, Labour: 386
Stewart Gregory Rayment, Liberal Democrat: 107
Anna Mary Winston, Independent: 191
CON HOLD
Gensing
Edwina Hughes, Labour: 602
Christopher Meaden, Conservative: 183
Paula Vanessa Warne, Green: 1,073
GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS
Hollington
Stephen Scott Butterton, Conservative: 261
Maya Anne Evans, Independent: 351
Danuta Kean, Labour: 395
Dulcie Charlotte Reynolds, Green: 74
LAB GAIN*
*Labour won the seat in 2021, with incumbant Maya Evans
Maze Hill
Sarah Amanda Chabala Buller, Independent.
Darren Buist Mackenzie, Green.
Bruce Meredeen, Liberal Democrat.
Paul Murphy, Reform UK.
Mike Southon, Labour.
Graeme David, Conservative.Old Hastings
Martin Hugh Clarke, Conservative.
Jeremy Guy Hicks, Labour.
Julia Jayne Hilton, Green.
Ore
Heather Alison Bishop, Labour.
Roger Streeten, Conservative.
Robert John Wakeford, Liberal Democrat.
Jo Walker, Green.
Silverhill
Lesley Ann Sammah Arshad, Green.
Billie Blue Ann Mary Barnes, Labour.
Lucian Fernando, Reform UK.
Max William James Hewitt, Conservative.
Terry Keen, Liberal Democrat.
St Helens
Ollie Hunter, Green: 287
Bob Lloyd, Liberal Democrat: 91
Jackie Patton, Independent: 293
Peter William Pragnell, Conservative: 456
David Edgar Whitehill, Labour: 503
LAB GAIN, CON LOSS
Tressell
Sue Clarke, Conservative.
Natalie Sophia Rayner Gaimster, Green.
Anna Jane Sabin, Labour.
West St Leonards
Karl Beaney, Conservative.
Marisa McGreevy-Rose, Green.
Jonathan Stoodley, Liberal Democrat.
Adam Daniel Taylor-Foster, Independent.
Trevor Edward Webb, Labour.
Wishing Tree
Helen Louise Kay, Labour.
Rob Lee, Conservative.
Ian Peter Miller, Independent.
Mike Wharton, Green.
All candidates marked as Independent are standing for the Hastings Independent Group.