Hastings Borough Council local election results 2024 as they come in

Hastings Borough Council election results are starting to come in.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:11 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 15:51 BST
Sixteen of the council’s 32 wards are being contested.

The list below will be updated as the results arrive:

Ashdown

Hastings Borough Council local elections 2024. Pic: Hastings Borough Council

Daniel Hope, Green: 167

Thee Kuga, Reform UK: 116

Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood, Conservative: 470

Stephen Ludwig Milton, Liberal Democrat: 69

Steve Thorpe, Labour: 398

CON HOLD

Baird

Liam Atkins, Conservative: 312

Peter Charles Kingsley Bailey, Independent: 289

Liam Thomas David Crowter, Labour: 312

Emlyn Jones, Liberal Democrat: 35

Yunis Smith, Green: 387

GREEN GAIN

Braybrooke

Shelley Bland, Conservative: 161

Mark Richard Etherington, Green: 1,001

Tim John Cairns Shand, Labour: 616

GREEN GAIN

Castle

Rob Cooke, Conservative.

Becca Horn, Green.

James Thomas, Labour.

Central St Leonards

Craig Steven Andrew, Conservative.

Adele Judith Bates, Green.

Richard Haberkost, Unaffiliated.

Josh Matthews, Labour.

Steph Warren, Independent.

Conquest

Paul Patrick James Foster, Conservative: 491

Tracey Lord, Green: 143

Hugh Philip Nicholson, Labour: 386

Stewart Gregory Rayment, Liberal Democrat: 107

Anna Mary Winston, Independent: 191

CON HOLD

Gensing

Edwina Hughes, Labour: 602

Christopher Meaden, Conservative: 183

Paula Vanessa Warne, Green: 1,073

GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS

Hollington

Stephen Scott Butterton, Conservative: 261

Maya Anne Evans, Independent: 351

Danuta Kean, Labour: 395

Dulcie Charlotte Reynolds, Green: 74

LAB GAIN*

*Labour won the seat in 2021, with incumbant Maya Evans

Maze Hill

Sarah Amanda Chabala Buller, Independent.

Darren Buist Mackenzie, Green.

Bruce Meredeen, Liberal Democrat.

Paul Murphy, Reform UK.

Mike Southon, Labour.

Graeme David, Conservative.Old Hastings

Martin Hugh Clarke, Conservative.

Jeremy Guy Hicks, Labour.

Julia Jayne Hilton, Green.

Ore

Heather Alison Bishop, Labour.

Roger Streeten, Conservative.

Robert John Wakeford, Liberal Democrat.

Jo Walker, Green.

Silverhill

Lesley Ann Sammah Arshad, Green.

Billie Blue Ann Mary Barnes, Labour.

Lucian Fernando, Reform UK.

Max William James Hewitt, Conservative.

Terry Keen, Liberal Democrat.

St Helens

Ollie Hunter, Green: 287

Bob Lloyd, Liberal Democrat: 91

Jackie Patton, Independent: 293

Peter William Pragnell, Conservative: 456

David Edgar Whitehill, Labour: 503

LAB GAIN, CON LOSS

Tressell

Sue Clarke, Conservative.

Natalie Sophia Rayner Gaimster, Green.

Anna Jane Sabin, Labour.

West St Leonards

Karl Beaney, Conservative.

Marisa McGreevy-Rose, Green.

Jonathan Stoodley, Liberal Democrat.

Adam Daniel Taylor-Foster, Independent.

Trevor Edward Webb, Labour.

Wishing Tree

Helen Louise Kay, Labour.

Rob Lee, Conservative.

Ian Peter Miller, Independent.

Mike Wharton, Green.

All candidates marked as Independent are standing for the Hastings Independent Group.

