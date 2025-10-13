Hastings breaks UK record with poetry marathon

The event took place at Hot Tap Theatre, in St Andrews Market and was organised by local poetry group A Load of Poets, to mark its third anniversary.

It was hosted by Tim Barlow and Steve Brown.

Poet and TV producer Henry Normal read poems at the beginning and end of the event. Henry was honoured with a special BAFTA for services to television and set up Baby Cow Productions with Steve Coogan in 1999. He was its managing director until his retirement in 2016.

The UK record had previously been held by Folkestone in Kent.

Tim Barlow said: “It was a fantastic day with performances from 104 poets. Huge thanks to everyone who attended or contributed in some way.”

