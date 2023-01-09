Hastings Buckshole Reservoir - see pictures of completed work to protect area from flooding

Work on Buckshole Reservoir in Alexandra Park, carried out in a bid to protect the area from future large floods, has been completed.

A new spillway channel following the route of the existing channel has been built to protect the dam from larger predicted flood events in the future and a new outlet pipe has been installed, Hastings Borough Council said.

The work started in early October 2021.

The council said landscaping work to the area around the work site will be completed in the spring. This will include planting new trees to replace the ones that were removed for the project and reinstating the grass areas which have been used for access and the contractor’s site compound. As a result, some areas of bare soil will remain from now until spring. These areas will be marked out with appropriate signage during the replanting phase.

The three reservoirs within Alexandra Park were built in Victorian times to supply water to Hastings. Buckshole Reservoir, the largest of the three and the last to be built, is now more than 150 years old.

Cllr Ali Roark, lead councillor for environment, said: “We are pleased this work is now complete, it has reduced the risk of flooding for the town. Thank you to all the users of the park for your patience while this work was being carried out. I look forward to seeing the park when the landscaping work has been completed.”

Matt Gould, project manager from Jackson Civil Engineering, said: “On behalf of all Jackson Civil Engineering staff involved with the Buckshole Reservoir scheme, we are happy we delivered this project on behalf of Hastings Borough Council.

“Throughout the scheme protecting the environment, the public and maintaining the value of Alexandra Park was very important to us at Jackson. Our values run through every aspect of our works, they represent what we stand for, and ensure we stay true to our “good works” ethos.

“We understand this was a key project for the client, residents and everyone who enjoys spending time in this area.”

The Stillwater Associates engineering team designed and delivered the project on behalf of Hastings Borough Council.

All the footpaths that were closed while the work was being done have now reopened.

1. Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Photo: staff Photo Sales

2. Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Photo: staff Photo Sales

3. Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Photo: staff Photo Sales

4. Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Improvement works at Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings Photo: staff Photo Sales