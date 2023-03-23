Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings bus displays message celebrating Brighton and Hove Albion's FA Cup win

Hastings photographer Brian Bailey captured this great picture of a bus driver showing support for Brighton and Hove Albion after their FA cup victory over Grimsby last Sunday.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:17 GMT

Brighton cruised past their opponents 5 – 0 to set up a Wembley semi-final for the first time in years. Brian spotted the double decker rail replacement bus, as it stopped at Warrior Square on St Leonards seafront. The digital display on the front, which would usually show the number, was changed to read ‘Up The Albion!’. Brighton will face Manchester United in the semi. Brighton held Manchester United to a 2 – 2 draw in the 1983 Fa Cup Final, losing the replay.

The bus showing support for Albion. Picture by Brian Bailey
