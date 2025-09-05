Hastings business leader comes up with innovative suggestions on how to improve the town

John Bownas, business improvement manager at Love Hastings, has responded to a public appeal from The Hastings Neighbourhood Board on how people would like to see a £20 million Government grant spent during a ten year plan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Board said: “Money can be spent on small things like benches, murals and bus shelters, or larger things like restoring public buildings or building 5G pitches.”

Mr Bownas came up with a raft of ideas on how the money could be used to improve Hastings.

His ideas list comprises of:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bownas

Commission an animated version of the Bayeux Tapestry and purchase a laser mapping projector to put it on the side of the cliffs under the castle or other suitable spaces.

A rebrand of Neighbourhood Watch to create a team of 'street champions' wanting to take more control of their local environment with annual clean-up days supported by the council.

A night bus to help people on the edges of the borough get home after a night out.

Custom made market stalls with fixed ground-anchor points throughout the town centre and Kings Road to create more uniformity and encourage new traders.

ANPR-controlled free 20-minute parking bays throughout the town centre and old town to allow people to do a quick 'stop and shop'.

A shared pool of event equipment (plus secure, level access storage) so that infrastructure costs are reduced and events can spend money on talent.

A visitor centre celebrating the birthplace of TV, the childhood home of Alan Turing, and the many other local connections that have made Hastings important for many notable people over the years.

'Paint the Town' - a maintenance 'club' that brightens up retail frontages (and upper parts) and offers basic repairs to gutters and woodwork etc on a rolling programme.

Create a temporary pocket park at 42 George Street (the empty site). Grant fund improved CCTV on shopfronts in the town centre and elsewhere to give the police better access to high quality images.

Fund high-quality festive decorations in all three 'towns' to give a coherent sense of place at Christmas.

Install architectural lighting with solar power in the town centre.

Extend planned ‘Green Corridor’ improvements up to the bollards in Robertson Street and into Castle Street to Pelham Crescent.

Create a live music network with other towns in receipt of funding and collectively purchase some vans for band transport and underwrite tours where bands can play in other towns to their own.

A ‘small grants’ fund of £25,000 three months allowing local groups to put forward new ideas to an open meeting for the people to vote on their favourite options.

‘Green screens’ to put up mobile planters in front of empty shops, incorporating community noticeboards to discourage fly-posting.

He said: “What’s maybe more important than what this funding is spent on is how the decisions will be made. The government wants ideas to come from local residents, not council officers and politicians. They want real involvement with community and business groups.

"The aim is to provide an opportunity for creative thinking as well as fixing some of the long-outstanding problems that make towns look run-down because councils haven’t had the budgets to fix things unless they pose a safety risk. In real terms over ten years £20m isn’t that much. But with Kevin Boorman chairing the independent board who will sign off on projects I’m confident we’ve got the right person in the driving seat.

"If anyone hasn’t yet done the survey there is still time, so I really encourage people to have their say.”

Have your say on plans for Government grant money

The published results of a survey carried out by Love Hastings found the most support for improving town centres, supporting the visitor, arts, and cultural economy, reducing anti-social behaviour, and enhancing green spaces.

You can find out more and complete the Neighbourhood Board survey online at www.hastings.gov.uk/regeneration/plan-for-neighbourhoods/PfN-surveys.