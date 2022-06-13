Hastings busy as town basks in glorious weekend sun

Seafront car parks were full as people headed for the beach and local attractions and a number of live music events over the weekend added to the buzz.On Sunday morning, paddle boarders were out as early as 7am in St Leonards .

Shops and restaurants were busy throughout the whole weekend and Hastings Old Town was particularly busy. People enjoyed coming together for picnics in the country park over both days.The warm weather is set to continue this week with the Met Office predicting that temperatures getting up as high as 22 degrees by Friday. The long range forecast for the area predicts that it could remain warm and hot, with the possibility of thundery showers.Have you read? View pictures of Royal Jubilee Street parties in Hastings and St Leonards