Hastings café launches its own version of strawberry and cream sandwich

Hastings cafe offers Strawberry and Cream sandwich

A Hastings café is following in the footsteps of Marks and Spencer by serving up a strawberry and cream sandwich.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S rolled out a limited-edition strawberries and cream sandwich in June, made with strawberries, whipped cream cheese and sweetened bread, which it says is inspired by the "viral Japanese fruit sando". The supermarket chain says it was its top-selling sandwich the two days after its launch.

It was inspired by the viral Japanese fruit sando. The idea of serving fruit in a sandwich is nothing new in Japan. Known as "furutsu sando", they became popular after Japanese fruit shops opened parlours selling desserts. They recently became sought-after around the world after going viral on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it is being offered from July 12 by Greyskull Coffee and BBQ Brunch in St Andrews Mews, in Hastings town centre. The business was started as a weekend pop-up by Daniel and Sean Cloudsdale, who moved to Hastings two years ago with a plan to open a coffee and brunch space of their own after 20 years experience of hospitality in London.

Now they have decided to open permanently at St Andrews Mews, Sean commented: “ We shamelessly decided to jump on the bandwagon with the strawberry and cream sandwich. After a few pop-ups and a lot of behind-the-scenes work, we’re launching into our first full day of café life on Saturday 12 July. We’ll be open from 8am for coffees, with the kitchen firing up from 10am serving brunch: our house-cured bacon, home-smoked fish, and a new line-up of dishes to mark the change in season

To celebrate the occasion, we’re staying open late — with live music from Rose and The Ghosts from 2pm. We’re still working hard on the menu and running a series of free tasting events where you can help shape what we serve. If you haven’t already. Come early for the bacon, stay for the music, and help us kick off this next chapter. We’d love to see you there.”