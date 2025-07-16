Hastings café offers free breakfast for kids

The café is open Monday – Friday from 7.30am and from 9am at the weekends.

The Grumpy Cook, at Robertson Street is a not for profit cafe.

Georgia Tudball said: “The cafe wasn't originally not-for-profit, but Barry has been doing charitable offers through his cafes for years, including free lunches for children during Covid, free 'story-time and baking with Grumpy' sessions for children, and encouraging the elderly to reintegrate with the community after the lockdowns, by offering free hot drinks and the chance to sit and chat with members of staff.

“At the beginning of 2022, with the mounting cost pressures the majority of people were facing from the cost-of-living crisis, Barry decided that he wanted to formalise this charitable work and create something that would outlast him.

“We created Table88, a community interest company, and got to work holding more charitable events, starting with our free cream teas for the over 65s, where there's no other criteria for attending, so people from all backgrounds, single, couples or groups can come.

"The more we got involved with the community, the more issues we discovered local people were facing. Table88's overarching theme is to do as much as we can to help local people, without 'looking like' a charity. We want to achieve our objectives without contributing to the stigma people can feel when, for example, using a food bank.

“The Grumpy Cook is open to everyone, including dogs. The idea is that anyone can walk in, and no one will know if they paid full price for their food and drink, or got it for free.

“This is for everyone whether you can afford it or not because we don’t judge.”

