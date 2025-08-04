The owner of a well-loved café which had to relocate has said the first month at her new venue has gone well and added she has plans to hold community events and expand her menu.

Barbara Brett, from Babilicious, said she had to ‘start from scratch’ after she had to move from her previous location.

Babilicious was based in Azur on St Leonards seafront, which shut its doors in January 2024 after 16 years due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

She said she was told by Sea Change that it was unable to accommodate her business within the former Azur premises when it closed.

The first afternoon tea event at Babilicious in Hastings on August 1 2025. Owner Barbara Brett, centre, with regulars Bobbie and Peter Broom.

After almost a year and a half a new venue at 5 Harold Place was found for Barbara’s café, which opened on July 1.

The café is based within the premises of Maslow Housing, a non-profit housing cooperative.

Barbara held her first community tea event on Friday (August 1).

She said: “It's been really good. I've got my regular customers who come and new customers who are trying us out. But now I'm really happy with the response I'm getting and it's nice that people can come.

The first afternoon tea event at Babilicious in Hastings on August 1 2025. Owner Barbara Brett.

“I've got the nice courtyard outside where you can sit in all weathers and bring dogs. I've also got an inside space which I can use all year round. So I'm happy with the progress of what's going on at the moment.

“Obviously being on the beach was great. But it was a little bit more difficult in the winter. At least with this venue, it is all year round.”

Barbara said her toasties are proving to be popular.

She said: “I can never seem to make enough toasties in a day. Everybody comes for toasties. The breakfast rolls are really taking off, which I wasn't sure of to start with. You get three pieces of bacon, two sausages, two eggs, all for five pounds, and they seem to love it.

“I am looking at starting to do more food, like jacket potatoes, homemade soup and rolls. I will be looking at extending my menu from September through to the winter.”

The café is open from 7am to 6pm.