Hastings Cafe with stunning sea views could re-open

Hastings Council has won its battle to take back control of the West Hill Cafe it was announced at a meeting last night.

The cafe, on the green next to the West Hill Lift, remained closed all through the summer despite having some of the best views in Hastings causing frustration and anger to local people.

The building is owned by Hastings Borough Council who leased it out to be used as a cafe. But the Council were involved in a long-running legal tussle with the lease-holder.

There were concerns that it was starting to look shabby and neglected and becoming overgrown with weeds.

Commenting on the latest news, Cllr Andy Batsford said: “The West Hill Cafe is back in the Council’s hands after a long legal battle. This is a big move forward for one of our key tourist and cultural spaces in Hastings.

"The town deal has awarded £3 million to re-imagine the foot-print as a cafe/bistro and important interpretation centre for Hastings Castle. Exciting times ahead.”

Cllr Judy Rogers said: “It’s brilliant news.”

But many on social media were less than enthusiastic about the Council’s plans going forward. One resident commented: “There is no need to spend three million quid. Just a nice cafe there would be great. The view is the draw.”

Others described the £3 million sum as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘excessive’. One resident commented: “The Council don’t exactly have a great reputation for manging buildings, projects or money.’

But others welcomed the news describing it as ‘fantastic’ and ‘very welcome’. Another said: “It is good news. I really hope it will be open in the evenings. It would be a great cafe for live music. Let’s hope that it is not an information centre with a dull, lifeless cafe in it.

Sue Beattie, who lives on the West Hill, had previously said: "This needs to stay as a cafe and maybe an evening restaurant too. A cafe here is ideal. You have the play park, castle, caves and of course the gorgeous view. I've used this cafe for years and we mustn't lose it. It could be a goldmine and will be much appreciated by visitors."

Have you read? Sadness over loss of 1,000 year old yew tree at Battle

Have you read? This is where and when you can see a spectacular re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings

1 . West Hill Cafe West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied

2 . West Hill Cafe West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied

3 . West Hill Cafe West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied

4 . West Hill Cafe West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied