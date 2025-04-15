Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in a Hastings street are calling for a speed camera to be replaced, saying four serious accidents have taken place in recent months in the road.

More than a hundred people have signed a petition calling for the camera in Priory Road to be replaced.

Ward councillors Glenn Haffenden and Natalie Gaimster joined county councillor Julia Hilton in writing an open letter to Chief Constable Jo Shiner, the lead for road policing.

Cllr Hilton said the speed camera was damaged in early 2024 during a car accident.

It was removed shortly after the damage occurred but has remained absent ever since, she said.

Cllr Hilton added: “Many residents have expressed frustration with the situation, as they watch accident after accident occur on this dangerous section of road.

“The accidents have on more than one occasion, damaged residents’ cars parked on the side of the road. More concerning however, is the risk posed to pedestrians and other drivers.

“The section of road in question is on a main thoroughfare for those walking from Ore into town, and for children walking to Castledown and Baird Primary Schools.

“Cars are seen on a regular basis driving far above the speed limit on this straight section of road that allows drivers to speed up right until they meet a three-way blind junction.

“We hope that this petition will be received with the level of urgency that it deserves. Tressell residents have been waiting for too long for this vital piece of road safety equipment to be replaced.

“We are calling on Sussex Police and Sussex Safer Roads Partnership to take action before someone gets seriously hurt.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police is aware of concerns about road safety in Priory Road, Hastings, and has responded directly to a councillor and the community.

“We are continuing to review speeding and enforcement in the area.”