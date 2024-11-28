Someone could be seriously injured unless more is done to crack down on electric bikes and e-scooters in Hastings town centre, it is feared.

The town’s mayor, Judy Rogers, said the issue was a ‘massive problem’ all across the town, with riders travelling ‘at speed’.

The claims come after resident Lee Apps said his dog was struck by an electric bike, causing his pet chihuahua to ‘fly through the air’.

He said: “We've had two incidents in town in the last month concerning these riders and our dogs on leads. Both times the riders were going at excessive speed through the town centre.

“The first one we saw coming and had time to put the lead on the ground so the electric bike would go over it. It was only our quick thinking that avoided an accident that time. The biker didn't brake or reduce speed.

“We were talking to friends while on our way home outside Bat and Bee on our way to go up Cambridge Road. An electric bike being ridden by a delivery driver downhill in Cambridge Road, which must have been going at 30mph, flew down and rode straight into our dog’s lead, causing our chihuahua to fly through the air as he was getting whipped around. The driver carried on without asking if anyone was OK.

“This could easily have been a child or elderly person.

“Thankfully our dog was OK, and it really could have been a lot worse. I've heard of other dogs sustaining fatal injuries in the same kind of incidents.”

Cllr Rogers, who is borough councillor for Castle ward, said: “Electric bikes and e-scooters are a massive problem in the town centre particularly but all across the town.

“The town centre is worse because of the numbers of people walking around what is essentially a pedestrianised area between the hours of 10am and 4pm but the bikes and scooters just keep using the area at speed.

“As ward councillor I have spoken with the police and our own council wardens on many occasions but the problem is catching the offenders because e-scooters are illegal for use on public highways.

“Many of the delivery drivers are certainly using e-bikes and they don’t seem to be aware of the safety of people around them. I had one just last week as I was driving along the seafront in the Old Town just come straight out of George Street straight in front of me - no signal - no checking - thankfully I saw him and braked.

“It is only a matter of time before there is a serious injury.”

A council spokesperson said: “Hastings Borough Council understands the concerns residents have regarding the use of electric bikes in Hastings town centre. Unfortunately the council does not have the power to take any action against anyone using electric bikes. We would therefore urge residents and visitors to report any issues to the police, who have the powers to enforce regulations around these vehicles.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision between a dog walker and an electric cycle rider in Robertson Street, Hastings, at around 9pm on Saturday, November 16.

“The electric cycle became entangled with a dog lead, before the cyclist attempted to leave the area.

“The incident was responded to by local security staff, no injuries were reported and the cyclist had left the scene when the report was received.

“The informant was given words of advice and signposted to relevant agencies.

“The public are reminded to cycle safely and in line with the regulations of the road. Appropriate action will be taken if any road users are caught behaving dangerously.”