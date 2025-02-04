Hastings: Car on its roof after collision with lamppost and walls; driver taken to hospital
The incident happened at around 11.30pm in St Helens Road.
These pictures taken by a resident in the area show the debris left following the incident.
They show that the car appears to have collided into two adjacent walls outside two properties, as well as colliding into the lamppost.
An estate agent’s For Sale sign was also left lying on the pavement surrounded by extensive debris.
Police attended the scene following the collision.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a collision in St Helen’s Road at about 10.45pm on Saturday, February 1. It involved the driver of a single VW Polo, an 18-year-old woman from Bexhill, who was taken to hospital.”