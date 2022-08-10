Hastings car park permanently closed to make way for new Premier Inn hotel

The hotel will be based at the Cornwallis Street car park.

Hastings Borough Council has placed signs and fenced off the facility.

In February, borough planners approved proposals to build the new five-storey, 84-bedroom hotel at the Cornwallis Street car park.

The application was led by Hastings Borough Council, which owns the land.

This saw some criticism of the council, as there had been limited public consultation on the proposals, which officers said was as a result of the scheme coming forward at a time of strict coronavirus restrictions.

The proposals, which were submitted by Whitbread plc late last year, attracted opposition from some residents. Objections included fears that the building would lead to a loss of light and privacy for nearby residents in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

1. Cornwallis Street car park in Hastings is now closed. A Premier Inn will be built on the site. Cornwallis Street car park in Hastings is now closed. A Premier Inn will be built on the site. Photo: staff Photo Sales

