Hastings car park permanently closed to make way for new Premier Inn hotel

A car park in Hastings town centre has been permanently closed to make way for construction of a new Premier Inn hotel.

By Richard Gladstone
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 1:45 pm

The hotel will be based at the Cornwallis Street car park.

Hastings Borough Council has placed signs and fenced off the facility.

In February, borough planners approved proposals to build the new five-storey, 84-bedroom hotel at the Cornwallis Street car park.

The application was led by Hastings Borough Council, which owns the land.

This saw some criticism of the council, as there had been limited public consultation on the proposals, which officers said was as a result of the scheme coming forward at a time of strict coronavirus restrictions.

The proposals, which were submitted by Whitbread plc late last year, attracted opposition from some residents. Objections included fears that the building would lead to a loss of light and privacy for nearby residents in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

