Hastings cat re-homing centre appeals for help after suffering storm damage

The site, based at Chown’s Hill, off the Ridge, at Hastings, suffered some damage with fallen trees and broken fencing over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Bluebell Ridge said: “Luckily it didn't affect our Christmas open day on Sunday, which was a huge success for the branch. Thank you to everyone who donated items to the centre, everyone who attended and also to our wonderful team of staff and volunteers who worked hard putting everything together and running the stalls.

Bluebell Ridge is a self-funding RSPCA branch that has been helping to re-home cats in the Hastings area for more than 20 years. Its work includes rehabilitating and rehoming abused, abandoned and unwanted cats; helping the local community with subsidised veterinary treatment and microchipping cats to help return strays to their owners.

If you can help with repairing the damage to Bluebell Ridge please contact branch manager Marie on 07591 355271.

You can find out more about cats at Bluebell Ridge in need of new homes by visiting www.bluebellridge.org.

1 . Bluebell Ridge cat re-homing centre Storm damage at Bluebell Ridge Photo: supplied