Hastings charity bungee jump tickets available - will you take on ‘adrenaline-fuelled challenge’?

Bungee on the Beach will see 80 local charity supporters take on the adrenaline-fuelled challenge, alone or as part of a tandem jump. The 160 foot bungee from a crane is the first of its kind in Hastings for more than 10 years. SUS-220413-103902001

It will take place on Saturday, May 7 wiith tickets costing between £65 and £75.

Bungee on the Beach participant Michael said; “My wife entered me into the bungee jump as it is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“The fact that I can tick this off my bucket list whilst raising money for such an important local charity at the same time, makes the experience even better. I’m really excited to take part.”

Challenge event fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, James Beeching, added; “It’s incredibly exciting, this event is going to have such an amazing atmosphere and we are so thrilled to be joined by a number of other local charities and their supporters, who will take to the skies to raise much needed funds for services within our community.

“We currently have over 30 supporters jumping on the day for the Hospice, each raising an incredible £250 in sponsorship to help us continue to provide our vital work but, we are also delighted to be able to offer a limited number of jump only (no sponsorship required).

“Don’t miss out on being part of this incredible event and book your place today.”

Advance saver tickets (£65 pp) are available until April 18 and from April 19, any remaining tickets will go on general sale for £75 pp. Sign up to take part at www.stmichaelshospice.com/bungee