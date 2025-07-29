Hastings charity has Family Fun Fête.

Hastings and Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind (HRVAB) is set to hold its first Family Fun Fête.

Jane Clark, from HRVAB said: It will be lots of fun. By popular demand our famous Human Fruit Machine is making a return along with lots of game stalls as well as a barbecue, ice creams, a massive raffle, music and other stalls. All are welcome and a great family atmosphere is guaranteed.”