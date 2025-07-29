Hastings charity has Family Fun Fête.
Hastings and Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind (HRVAB) is set to hold its first Family Fun Fête.
It takes place on Saturday 9th August, 1am to 3pm at The Taplin Centre, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards.
Jane Clark, from HRVAB said: It will be lots of fun. By popular demand our famous Human Fruit Machine is making a return along with lots of game stalls as well as a barbecue, ice creams, a massive raffle, music and other stalls. All are welcome and a great family atmosphere is guaranteed.”
