Hastings charity pays tribute to Cllr Peter Pragnell

They said: “He related that at the time it was common practice for councillors to sit on as many local community boards as they could manage and it was therefore something of a lucky accident he ended up with us. “However, it was the centre that has been lucky. Peter Pragnell was a diligent and dedicated public servant and brought that experience and skill to the running of the centre. He was respectful of political differences and worked easily with everyone.

"He was assiduous about keeping things properly in order and accountable, and endlessly patient and unflagging as he worked through thorny problems that arose at the Clifton Centre. His good humour, enthusiasm and friendliness will be missed.” Nigel Sinden, former Hastings Mayor and vice chair of the Clifton Centre, shared his memories of Peter. He said: "Peter and myself both spent time in Oman. Peter's father was a diplomat, and I was working for the Ministry of Water. We often talked about our adventures out there. When I first became a councillor Peter was the first member of a different party to congratulate me. Over the years we have been together on many committees and at countless civil events. He will be missed as he was good at what he did." David Mence, cleaner at the Clifton Centre for 10 years, knew Peter for a long time. He said: "I first met Peter when I was on a pilgrimage to Walsingham and he was driving coaches, we sat on a bench and had a long interesting conversation. My condolences to his family." Cath Tajima-Powell, manager at the Clifton Centre said: "Peter was hugely helpful. He loved to implement good ideas and support progress . We will all miss him. During Peter's tenure the centre has thrived and has become a much improved community venue, due in no small part to his considerable contributions to our team.”