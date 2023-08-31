The Head Chef of a Hastings Old Town Italian eatery is swapping his apron for running shoes to take on a half-marathon in London this weekend to help a local children’s charity.

Franco Esposito from La Delizia in Hastings Old Town will be running The Big Half for Charity for Kids on September 3 2023.

​Franco Esposito, who runs La Delizia, an Italian delicatessen and eatery at East Parade, on the seafront, is hard in training for The Big Half Run on Sunday September 3. The event follows a 13 mile route from London Bridge to the Cutty Sark in Greenwich. He will be raising funds for Charity for Kids.

Franco is no stranger to half marathons – he has twice run the Hastings half marathon, raising money for the Ukraine appeal and Charity for Kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity for Kids was established in Hastings in in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children and their families across Hastings and Rother. They help children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high costs, which is not always possible.