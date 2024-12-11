Hastings Christmas Soul Party set to raise the roof for charity

Mike Raxworthy and Pete Prescott as The Blues Brothers

The annual music extravaganza is now in its 30th year and will be raising funds for the local Surviving Christmas charity that provides a Christmas Day dinner and support for homeless and vulnerable people.

Tickets are still available for the concert which takes place in Hastings Old Town on Saturday December 14.

Organised by Mike Raxworthy, the event started in The Yelton Hotel (now The White Rock Hotel) 30 years ago, progressing to The Pavilion (The Azur) and on to The Pier Ballroom as it's popularity demanded more space.

After the fire burned down the pier ballroom they moved over to The White Rock Theatre with an all-time record of 960 ticket sales! When the management upped the hire fee to more than they could afford, Mike moved it to St Mary in the Castle.

That sadly closed leaving them venue less until The Angling Club opposite Hastings Lifeboat Station kindly offered a safe and 'free' venue.

And that's where you will find them on Saturday, supported by Sean Fenessy and The High Hopes, plus Soul Town and their Blues Brothers, Soul Sisters show - five hours of superb live music with a couple of special guests.

"This year, as usual, we will be supporting Surviving Christmas, the charity that not only delivers hundreds of Christmas hampers to the old and disabled, and also gives two days of hot meals to the homeless, lonely and destitute, both on Christmas Day and Boxing Day" said Mike. "This year they have moved from their usual hall to HIS PLACE in Robertson Street and everyone is welcome.

"In addition, we're hoping to raise a good wedge for St Michael's Hospice in memory of Phil Gill, our guitarist for many years who sadly passed away a few months ago in their special care."

Tickets are on sale now for £5 in advance. Contact Mike by text on : 07770 878616 to get that special price or £7.50 on the door.

Doors open at 7pm and the first band start at 7.30pm. Soul Town start at 9.15pm and runs straight through to 11.30pm.

Mike said: “It's probably the best party in town and you're invited.”