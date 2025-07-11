A Hastings church has submitted plans for an extension and renovation works.

St Peter and St Paul Church, in Parkstone Road, said it wants to undertake the extension so as to better accommodate more community services at the venue.

It also wants to carry out alterations, including installing new and replacement windows, remove the chimney, replace the roof coverings, install new sun tunnels, provide a new outbuilding and install solar panels.

A similar scheme for an extension and the installation of 18 solar panels was approved by Hastings Borough Council in November 2020 but the works were not carried out.

A design and access statement by John D Clarke Architects, on behalf of the church, said: “St Peter and St Paul Church is a contemporary building constructed in the 1960s built with facing bricks and metal roof, featuring a distinctive double-height, hexagonal worship hall.

“The building is showing signs of age and functional inadequacies. Detailing deficiencies in the flat roof and entrance canopy have led to leaks and material deterioration, particularly affecting the fascia and verge.

“Internally, the current layout presents accessibility challenges, lacking a direct connection between the entrance hall and key facilities such as the toilets, parish hall, and vestry.

“Current circulation routes require passage through the kitchen, nave, or external areas, which is inefficient and problematic in adverse weather or during busy events.

“Following a reassessment of current and future needs, the client has sought an enhancement of the previously approved proposal to better accommodate the expanding range of community services alongside regular worship.

“This allows for the inclusion of a much-needed office space immediately accessible from the entrance hall to streamline administrative functions and enhance community accessibility.

“This office will also serve as a flexible space where members of the community can meet support agencies that could be invited to hold occasional surgeries and information sessions as well as provide a private and safe space for confidential conversations, especially in times of distress.”