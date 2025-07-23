Hastings Coastguards launch appeal for volunteers

Hastings Coastguards has put out a call to those willing to volunteer for its rescue team.

A spokesperson for the Coastguards said: “As a volunteer, you could be involved in a range of situations, from mud, cliff and water rescues to searches for missing people. “You could be called out at any time of the day or night and may have to work in hazardous situations. You will build great connections and earn valuable experience “Although you will not be paid - you may be able to claim a small amount for your expenses. You can volunteer alongside your regular job - just remember to ask your employer if you can respond to incidents during your working hours. “You need to be in good general health to carry out physically demanding tasks in hazardous situations. You can apply if you’re aged 18 or over, you have a full driving licence and️ live close to the rescue station. ️ “You need to be reasonably fit, you must also weigh 120kg or less and have a waist measurement of 110cm or less. You will need to complete a health and fitness test, and meet eyesight and hearing requirements. “If you have Type 1 diabetes, there may also be restrictions on what activities you can do.