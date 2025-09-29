A community centre in Hastings is for sale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridge, based in Priory Road, is being offered for £650,000.

The move comes after the Parchment Trust charity said it had to abandon plans to open a third site at the community centre due to rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parchment Trust, which was founded in 1993, works with people with disabilities, offering services, such as supported employment.

The Bridge Community Centre in Hastings

In June it said it had to cut back due to the rise in National Insurance (NI) contributions in order to keep its ‘core charitable services safe’.

The charity has now put up the site for sale.

However, the move has raised concerns from Hastings Borough Council.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, council leader, said: “We are disappointed the Parchment Trust has decided to sell The Bridge despite conversations earlier in the summer when the leader and the deputy leader of the council reached out to ask the Parchment Trust if it would at least consider meanwhile use of the top floor so that the community could finally access the building after it had been shut for over seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is even more shocking that the building, which was funded by public money and gifted to the Parchment Trust is now being offered for sale at £650,000. There were a number of community organisations that have shown interest in the building for meanwhile use but none will be able to raise this sort of money.”

The Parchment Trust said in a statement: “The vision was to expand Parchment Trust’s services, to create the UKs first community centre run by disabled people for the benefit of the whole community.

“This would have provided valuable work experience for disabled people, and a wonderful resource for everyone to connect, learn and benefit from time together. It was an ambitious but exciting plan which was well within the charity’s means when the project began.

“When Parchment Trust was chosen as the next owner of The Bridge back in 2018, the legal transfer of ownership was unclear – it was an extremely lengthy and complicated process with several parties involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as the charity gained full ownership in March 2024, the team took action to get things moving; they made a plan in consultation with the local community, invested lots of money to repair the building and raised funds to renovate the top floor. The plan was to open to the public in summer 2025.

“However, the increase in National Insurance and minimum wage in April 2025 was so significant that the charity was unable to continue with the plans to renovate and run The Bridge without derailing its central services.

“Parchment Trust is now on a mission to find a new owner, so that The Bridge can be reopened as soon as possible, which is long overdue and very important to the community.

“In terms of a process, the charity is following the guidance set out by its regulator, The Charities Commission. This means that The Bridge is now available for sale, with an asking price of £650,000, in line with an independent valuation.

“The site has covenants for community use, so any new owner will need to ensure the building offers public benefit for local people.”