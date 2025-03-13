The community has rallied round the owner of a second-hand bookshop in Hastings Old Town after his shop window was smashed.

The damage is believed to have taken place on February 16.

Graham George, owner of Albion Books, in George Street, was in hospital having a knee operation when the window was damaged, said Jane Maier, who has set up an online fundraising page on his behalf.

She said: “Graham sells great second-hand books at modest prices and struggles in this tough old world as it is. He can’t even claim on insurance as this vandalism happens so often to shops in Hastings.

“He was in hospital having a knee operation when he got the news that a mean spiteful idiot had smashed his shop window.

“Graham as a shopkeeper is very generous and always gives his time to fundraising. He’s often seen as a marshal at events like Jack-in-the-Green.”

She added he had sought lots of quotes to repair the window and was quoted a price of £1,500, which would involve him having to close the shop to get the repairs done.

Jane set up the Gofundme page to help towards repair work.

More than £600 has been raised so far.

The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/albion-bookshop-vandalism-repair.