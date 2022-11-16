A Hastings company and its business manager are finalists in two categories at the 2022 Sussex Business Awards.

Let’s Do Business Group announced it has been shortlisted for the ‘Professional Services Award’, while manager Emily Wright has been shortlisted for ‘Young Achiever of the Year’.

The awards have been running for 33 years and provide a unique opportunity to showcase and acknowledge the best innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs across Sussex.

The Professional Services Award is given to an organisation that ‘sets the standards in the professional services sector’ and will be awarded to the business which, as decided by judges, ‘best demonstrates excellence in business management’.

The Lets Do Business Group team.

Let’s Do Business Group chief executive, Graham Marley said: “Our staff are all business professionals with years of experience whose passion for helping others shines through in their ability to build long lasting relationships and connections with our clients and other business professionals.

"Seeing the impact they can make to local areas and high streets, is really important to them.

“We aren’t a ‘faceless’ organisation. Our teams make a conscious effort to meet up with our clients face to face, even if just for a coffee.“

The ‘Young Achiever of the Year Award, which business manager Emily has her sights set on, recognises the achievements of a young professional aged between 18-30 who has ‘achieved a level of business success that defies their age’.

Graham added: “Emily Wright has been with Let’s Do Business Group since 2013.

"Now approaching 29, she has had to overcome a series of challenges through her life, but through her determination and enthusiasm, she has managed to forge herself a fulfilling career doing something she loves, whilst continually improving herself through a series of qualifications and learning from her peers.

“Emily is invested in every business she works with. She celebrates every success and feels every disappointment along the way.

"She is often described by her clients as an extended member of their team, and whilst the service she provides is free to each user, the value she provides is immeasurable.”

