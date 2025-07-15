Hastings Conquest Hospital Radio celebrates 50 years

Conquest Hospital Community Radio is celebrating 50 years of continuous broadcasting and held the event in the hospital restaurant. It was attended by volunteer members from across the decades. These included members who set it all up in 1975 at the former Hastings Royal East Sussex Hospital, before it moved to the Conquest Hospital when it opened in the 1990's.

CHR is a self funding charity and raises it's own funds . It's core aim is to provide comfort and entertainment to hospital patients.

It is also on line; www.conquesthospitalradio.co.uk, allowing it to attract a wider audience from around the area, UK and internationally, which is a big help in getting funding to keep the popular station fully operational 24/7, 365 days a year.

CHR Committee Member Graham Belchamber said: “The total number of hours listeners are tuning in for has now reached for over 40,000 year. An incredible achievement for a small radio station run by NHS volunteers.

"Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder are now both 75 and it wouldn't surprise me at at all if CHR is celebrating it's 75th Anniversary in 25 years time.”

CHR is always looking for new Members, for fundraising, collecting requests from patients, getting behind the microphone and general support. If you are interested in joining, simply email the station; [email protected].

Pictures by Sid Saunders.

