Hastings Conservatives hit back over St George's Cross flag issue

Local Conservatives have responded to comments made by the Green Leader of Hastings Borough Council, who claimed that St George’s Cross flags are being used as a ‘sign of intimidation’.

Council leader Glenn Haffenden, writing of the Hastings Green Party Facebook page, said: “Hastings is a diverse community and a City of Sanctuary town that welcomes visitors and is home to residents from around the world. Everyone should feel safe and valued here. Unfortunately our national flag is currently being used as a sign of intimidation.”

The Conservatives issued a statement to say: “The St George's Cross is not a “sign of intimidation.” It is our national flag, a unifying symbol that belongs to all of us, regardless of background. To suggest otherwise plays into the hands of those who want to divide communities, not bring them together.

“We use our flags to unite us when England play, at the Proms, and as we come together to remember the sacrifice of our soldiers on the anniversary of the Battle of Britain - if we start treating these national symbols as something to be ashamed of, we weaken the very sense of shared belonging that keeps communities strong.

“To many, the flags that appeared on the seafront in recent days brought colour and spirit to a tired stretch, reminding residents and visitors alike of Hastings’ place in Britain’s story. “Yet they were immediately torn down by local groups."

They added: “These flags have been turned into a point of division when they should be a source of pride. Instead of pulling the flags down and shutting off debate by turning off the comments section on Hastings Borough Council's Facebook statement, why not open this up for discussion? Why not listen to what residents actually want? “For years, many ordinary people have felt unheard by politicians of every party. Now, more than ever, with extremism from the left and right, this should be our chance to change that. Many residents have already suggested permanent, well-maintained flagpoles along the seafront to display our flag with dignity. Not flags incorrectly tied, left to rip in the wind, or paint splashed on road signs, but a fitting display that residents and visitors alike can really be proud of. We believe there would be strong public support to fundraise or secure sponsorship for such an initiative, ensuring it comes at no cost to the taxpayer. “Like the residents who have contacted us, we believe our flag should never be used as a weapon. It should be a symbol of pride. For those who grew up here, and equally for those who have sought asylum and built new lives here, our flag represents belonging, fairness, and the opportunities this country offers.”

Cllr Michael Edwards, Conservative Group Leader, said: “Both the Union Flag and the St George’s Cross should be used as unifying symbols that belong to all of us, regardless of background. Not a single resident should be made to feel ashamed of displaying our national symbol.

"There should be no place for extremism, full stop. But we believe the discussion we should be having is how to celebrate our national symbols with dignity and pride. Not judging or sneering at hardworking residents who choose to display them, which only deepens division. Instead, let us focus on how our flags can be a source of unity and pride for everyone who calls this country home.”

Cllr Haffenden responded: “I completely respect and support the right of people to feel proud of their national identity and to fly the flag from their homes or on private property. Pride in who we are and where we come from is something we should all feel encouraged to share.

“I also want to be clear: the issue is not with the flag itself. The concern is when flags are painted on roundabouts or fixed to lampposts and other public property without permission. That raises questions of safety and legality, and it costs taxpayers money to put right.

"Public spaces belong to all of us, so they have to be used in a way that feels respectful and safe for everyone. While I have had emails in support of the mass display of flags I have also received many emails from residents who see this as exclusionary and threatening, especially given the huge far right demonstration in London.

“I understand that for many, putting up flags is about more than decoration — it’s about feeling proud, being heard, and showing that your voice matters. I hear that, and I respect it. But we must also make sure that no one in our town feels unsafe or excluded because of how public symbols are used.

“That is why I’ve said that flags should only be displayed on public property where there is agreement and permission — for example, at designated community sites — and never in ways that could cause division.

“Most importantly, I believe we need more spaces for open, respectful conversation. People have complex concerns about fairness, belonging, and the future of our country. The best way to ease tensions is to talk and to listen to one another. As a council, we are committed to supporting that dialogue so Hastings remains a place where pride in our heritage goes hand in hand with pride in our diversity.

“My message is simple: be proud, fly the flag at home, and let’s work together to make sure our shared spaces reflect dignity, respect, and unity.”