Hastings council apologises to people still waiting for £150 rebate

It says a further batch of payments are due to be made by the end of the week

The council has blamed the delay on payments to those who set up direct debit payment after April 1 needing to be checked individually.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have now paid out £3.09 million in rebate payments to 20,380 households and are working to ensure that everyone who is eligible for the rebate receives this as soon as possible.

Hastings Borough Council has apologised to residents who are still waiting for their £150 council tax rebate.

"We are aware that some residents who pay by direct debit are still waiting to receive their rebate payment. We are sorry for this delay - a batch of payments needs to be checked individually and we are waiting for a system update which will allow us to pick up the accounts where the direct debit was set up after April 1.

“A further batch of payments are due to be made by the end of this week to those set up for direct debit.

"Those that do not pay by direct debit will be contacted following the completion of the direct debit payments.”

The £150 council tax energy rebate was introduced in February 2022 part of measures by the government to help protect millions of households from rising energy costs.