I am writing in response to your article dated 5th July: ‘St Leonards beach hut renters call on council to clear shingle’.
I am a tenant of these huts too and can confirm that the council have previously cleared the shingle at least the last three consecutive years from the concrete frontage of the huts.
I teach yoga in front of our huts during the summer months and I have photos and video footage showing the cleared concrete.
Last year the whole platform was cleared. Though it is mainly just an inconvenience and a bit of labour for us to have to clear it ourselves, it is far more difficult for the older tenants. It’s hard work shovelling stones by hand!
The council’s argument that there is access does not hold up. The stones are deep and neither wheelchair nor buggy could access it. They are shirking their responsibility to their tenants to maintain basic upkeep and access.
Considering the rental increase and the shift from being able to pay in instalments to having to stump up the whole £1,300 in one go now, it does feel extremely unfair that the council now can’t find £400 for a digger to sort it. Perhaps they would like to drop our rent then and we’ll arrange it ourselves.
