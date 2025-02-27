A decision by East Sussex County Council to cut support to housing services in Hastings will lead to ‘more evictions and more people pushed into rough sleeping’, it is feared.

The authority’s cabinet committee agreed to reduce the funding for the county-wide Housing-Related Floating Support Service from £4.3 million per year to £500,000 per year from October 2025 at its meeting on Tuesday (February 25).

The council currently commissions BHT Sussex to deliver short-term direct support to residents with housing-related needs. The service is available to East Sussex residents aged 16 and over, living in, or moving to, independent or supported accommodation.

The county council also agreed to end on-site support provided at five supported accommodation services for adults with mental health needs, and those with additional support needs who are homeless or at risk of homelessness but to delay the funding ending to December 31, 2025.

Centres affected in town include Bal Edmund, in Upper Church Road, St Leonards, and Priory Avenue, both run by Sanctuary Supported Living.

The cuts come following an eight-week public consultation, which ran from October 3 to November 28 last year.

The decision to cut funding has been described as ‘shocking’ by Hastings Borough Council.

A borough council spokesperson said: “The floating support services prevented the homelessness of 240 households in Hastings last year, and the supported accommodation provides supported homes to 31 Hastings residents who would otherwise be homeless. Without these services, it could cost Hastings Borough Council £15m in additional temporary accommodation costs over four years.”

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “This decision is particularly shocking as it is contrary to over 80 per cent of the 1,425 consultation responses sent to ESCC and to the county council’s own Equality Impact Assessment (EIA).

“The people most affected by this decision will be those who are facing the most barriers to finding and securing housing and will lead to more evictions and more people being pushed into rough sleeping.

“Ultimately the added costs created will need to be paid for by East Sussex Council taxpayers and will lead to increased suffering by vulnerable people.

“We understand and empathise with the financial plight the county council is facing, however the answer is not to seek short-term savings, which simply create far more cost in future years.”

A report by Mark Stainton, the county council’s director of adult social care and health, which was presented at Tuesday’s meeting, said: “The council is required to set a balanced budget. The ‘State of the County’ report presented to Cabinet in June 2024 set out a projected £55m deficit on the 2025/26 budget.

“The Housing Related Floating Support service is a highly valued service that provides support for people with significant, housing related, support needs.

“The council has noted the significant concerns raised through the consultation and the potentially significant additional costs and pressures that will be placed on other parts of the system.

“It has not been possible to identify any viable alternative proposals that would achieve the required savings from the budget.”