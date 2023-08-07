Organisations interested in bidding to run the White Rock Theatre from February 2024 are being invited to come forward with their proposals.

Hastings Borough Council’s Cabinet agreed in July that the theatre should be marketed for lease from the end of the current contract on 31 January 2024.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for culture, said: “We believe that the White Rock is central to the rich cultural mix here in Hastings and can continue to offer a wide range of cultural activities for residents and visitors in the future. We are confident that there will be a strong interest in delivering an exciting programme from our iconic building. I look forward to seeing the bids that come forward and seeing how the building can deliver the cultural and community mix we have come to love in a new creative and sustainable way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are five event spaces with the theatre – the auditorium, the Sussex Studio, Campbell Room, the café bar and the circle bar. These can all be used independently.

White Rock Theatre

Have you read? Hastings Old Town Carnival procession in 65 pictures

The council is looking for a seamless transition from the current contract to the new leaseholder, and retaining the relationships with community hirers, practitioners and participants. Any bidders would need to offer an accessible and inclusive operational model to meet the needs of the diverse community with social values and sustainability credentials.