Hastings Council looking for bids to take over running of White Rock Theatre

Organisations interested in bidding to run the White Rock Theatre from February 2024 are being invited to come forward with their proposals.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:57 BST

Hastings Borough Council’s Cabinet agreed in July that the theatre should be marketed for lease from the end of the current contract on 31 January 2024.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for culture, said: “We believe that the White Rock is central to the rich cultural mix here in Hastings and can continue to offer a wide range of cultural activities for residents and visitors in the future. We are confident that there will be a strong interest in delivering an exciting programme from our iconic building. I look forward to seeing the bids that come forward and seeing how the building can deliver the cultural and community mix we have come to love in a new creative and sustainable way.”

There are five event spaces with the theatre – the auditorium, the Sussex Studio, Campbell Room, the café bar and the circle bar. These can all be used independently.

White Rock TheatreWhite Rock Theatre
The council is looking for a seamless transition from the current contract to the new leaseholder, and retaining the relationships with community hirers, practitioners and participants. Any bidders would need to offer an accessible and inclusive operational model to meet the needs of the diverse community with social values and sustainability credentials.

If you would like to register your interest in the White Rock Theatre, please email [email protected] for further information. There will be an open day on Tuesday 8 August, and the deadline for responses is Tuesday 1 September.

