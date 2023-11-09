The giant Christmas tree in Hastings town centre that provides an attractive focal point during the festive season will not be there this year due to council cuts.

Hastings Borough Council has said it can no longer afford to provide the tree, which is seen every year at the end of Robertson Street, opposite the old Debenhamas.

The Council has also pulled out of providing the large Christmas tree in Butlers Gap, in Hastings Old Town.

A council spokesperson said, “Following the council’s budget process in February this year, the difficult decision was made that the council will no longer fund Christmas trees in a number of public spaces as it has done in previous years.

The giant Christmas tree that usually lights up Hastings town centre

"The council remains in a financial situation which shows that we will not be able to balance our budget in the coming years due to the increasing cost of providing temporary accommodation for residents we have a duty to house. If any businesses, groups or organisations would be interested in sponsoring or funding Christmas trees, please let us know.”

Hastings Old Town traders have launched a Go Fund me appeal to pay for a tree at Butlers Gap, in George Street. Organiser Hannah Adams said: “We don’t want to loose the spirit of Christmas so we are asking for donations towards getting a tree in Butlers Gap and some lights to go on it. We kindly ask for any donations, big or small, anything you can afford, we know times are tough right now.”