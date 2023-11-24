The council is proposing to continue to gate off several alleyways in town in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Hastings Borough Council is consulting on Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), asking for views on whether existing gating schemes should be continued, and whether new gates should be introduced.

The authority said three public rights of way, in Valentine’s Passage and Laser Lane, central St Leonards, and between Havelock Road and Priory Square (also known as Prospect Passage), have had gates in place since March 2021.

The council added it has to consider feedback on the schemes before they can be kept in place for a further three years.

Valentine's Passage, St Leonards.

The gates were installed in 2021 to reduce anti-social behaviour in the three areas and the council is proposing to keep the gates in place, it said.

The council is also asking for feedback on a possible new gate at Trinity Passage between Robertson Street and Claremont in the town centre.

It said this alleyway is being used as a public toilet, and for fly-tipping and littering, on a regular basis and gating would help prevent this.

Cllr Judy Rogers, lead councillor for community safety, said: “The three gates already in place have significantly reduced anti-social behaviour that was occurring in the footpaths and areas close by. We want to hear from people who live nearby, or anyone affected by this closure to decide whether we should keep these paths gated.

Laser Lane, off Kings Road, St Leonards.

“We are thinking of adding a gate at Trinity Passage because of the continued issues there. As this would be a new gate, we are especially keen to hear people’s thoughts. Before any gates are installed, we would need to follow the appropriate processes including planning permission.”

Maps of the gates and full details are on the council’s website at www.hastings.gov.uk/my-council/consultations/alleygating-pspo-renewal. Residents should send their feedback to [email protected].

They can also post their feedback to: Community Safety, Hastings Borough Council, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 3UY. The deadline to receive feedback is Friday, December 15.