Charges for council services in Hastings are set to increase by at least 10 per cent from next year, the borough council has announced.

The authority said it needs to find £4 million in savings to cover the council’s budget deficit for 2024/25.

This means fees for services, such as car parking and collection of garden waste will increase.

The authority’s cabinet committee will be discussing the proposed increases, as well as the council’s proposed budget, at its meeting on Monday, December 4.

A report by Jane Hartnell, chief executive and Kit Wheeler, chief finance officer, which will be presented at the meeting, said: “Current estimates are that £4m savings are required to cover the council’s budget deficit in 2024/25. This deficit has been largely created by cuts in local government funding over the past decade and more recently exacerbated by the housing and homelessness crisis in Hastings.

“Due to the seriousness of the council’s budget position, proposals for addressing the funding gap have been brought forward for earlier consideration. This will enable the council to start work on implementing the agreed proposals before the start of the new financial year and will positively impact on our ability to achieve savings in the timescale required.”

The council said some services will see higher increases than 10 per cent where this is necessary to cover the cost of running the service.

Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of the council and lead for finance, said: “We know that lots of our residents continue to feel the impact of cost of living increases and the council is also feeling these pressures. Unfortunately in our financial situation we are unable to absorb most increased costs to provide services and must pass these on. We are though trying to minimise the increases that affect the most vulnerable in our town.”

The council is proposing that fees for beach huts and chalets are increased by 12 per cent.

It is also proposing that car parking charges be increased by a minimum of 10 per cent across the winter and summer tariffs, with the exception of Pelham Place and Rock-a-Nore car parks which will have a 20 per cent increase in the summer tariff.

The council is proposing not to increase the car parking charges for Summerfields and Falaise.

Charges to the East and West Hill Lift are proposed to increase between 11.9 per cent and 42.9 per cent, the council said.

A report by the authority said: “This has been necessitated due to recent high investment and long-term cost of running the service. It is also proposed that the weekly family tickets cease, as the Adult and Child season tickets will afford regular users’ better value.”

Fees for events are proposed to go up by 10 per cent plus five per cent to cover the increase in energy and other associated costs, the council added, but booking fees for local organisations will not be increased.