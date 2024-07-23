Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings council leaders have agreed to try to sell a property the authority had been using as temporary housing.

On Monday (July 22), Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet agreed to add 22 Wellington Square to the authority’s Land and Property Disposal Programme, with the aim of putting the building up for sale by auction in September.

The council bought the grade II listed property in February 2019 and had been using it as temporary accommodation until it was judged to no longer be “fit to let” due to its poor state of repair. Tenants of the property have already been re-housed, the council says.

There had previously been plans to refurbish the property as part of a Town Deal project, but, in a report considered by cabinet, officers described this plan as being unviable “due to the complexities of balancing the restrictions associated with listed buildings with the requirements for social housing at a value for money price.”

22 Wellington Square, Hastings. Pic: Google Maps

The full cost of this refurbishment was expected to be in the region of £794,000.

Recommending the sale go ahead, Cllr Glenn Haffenden, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “There are many reasons why we wouldn’t buy this property again, not just because it is listed.”

He added: “Considering how bad quality the housing is that is left there currently and … we have not the cost or the funds to be able to do this property up, I think the best thing we can do with this is to cut our losses on it and get rid of it as quickly as possible and to use … whatever money comes … to actually buy properties that we should have bought in the first place.”Cabinet members heard how auctioneers are advising a guide price of between £410,000 to £420,000. The council paid £612,000 for the property in February 2019.

Cabinet members also heard how the council had spent more than £61,000 on the property over the past two financial years. This, officers said, is significantly more than the £4,500 per year the council aims to spend on running its other temporary accommodation properties.

Given the building’s high running costs, Conservative councillor Mike Edwards raised concerns about the guide price, arguing it could remove the “certainty” of a sale by auction.

In response to these comments, council leader Julia Hilton said: “This was a property that was bought well before our time. It is costing us a lot of money, but we want to get back as much as we can.

“If this is the price we have been given as a guide price then that is all we can go by. I guess auctions happen quite often and if it doesn’t sell at this one we will put it at the next one.”

She added: “It would cost us far too much money to repair and I am not clear why it was bought in the first place. It wouldn’t fit our current criteria [for purchasing temporary accommodation], so it is again sorting out some earlier bad decisions that just need sorting.”