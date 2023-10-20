Hastings councillor embarks on a cultural exchange journey with the Kyrgyzstan Embassy
Lucian Fernando, a dedicated elected councillor representing Silverhill, the vibrant area of Hastings, was recently extended a gracious invitation by the Kyrgyzstan Ambassador for a remarkable cultural exchange experience. The invitation included a visit to an art exhibition and an official visit to the Kyrgyzstan Embassy in London.
The art exhibition, which took place at the historic Masonic Hall in St. Leonards on Sea, offered Councillor Lucian Fernando a unique opportunity to showcase their deep respect for hardworking Kyrgyzstan artists. With a strong belief in the power of art to transcend borders and bring people together, Councillor Lucian Fernando was delighted to accept the invitation.
In keeping with the spirit of cultural exchange, the event was a celebration of creativity, diversity, and shared appreciation for art. Councillor Lucian Fernando had the privilege of interacting with Kyrgyzstani artists and people, fostering mutual respect and understanding. It was indeed a delightful occasion that showcased the richness of Kyrgyz culture.
Furthermore, during the official visit to the Kyrgyzstan Embassy in London, Councillor Lucian Fernando was warmly welcomed by the Kyrgyzstan Ambassador, who engaged in insightful and captivating discussions. The Ambassador expressed a keen interest in the prospect of twinning the cities of Bishkek and Hastings, establishing a bridge for cultural and economic cooperation between the two regions in the foreseeable future.
Reflecting on the visit, Councillor Lucian Fernando remarked, "Overall, our meeting was very interesting. The Kyrgyzstan Ambassador's enthusiasm for twinning Bishkek and Hastings is inspiring, and I believe it presents a tremendous opportunity for both communities to connect on various levels."
As a dedicated advocate for cultural exchange and international cooperation, Councillor Lucian Fernando is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and is committed to fostering a strong relationship between Hastings and Kyrgyzstan.
Councillor Lucian Fernando looks forward to future collaborations and opportunities to strengthen the cultural ties between these two wonderful places. This experience has further deepened Councillor Fernando's resolve to promote diversity, understanding, and collaboration within the global community.