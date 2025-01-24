Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings councillors have agreed to support a campaign which aims to reduce plastic pollution

On January 22, Hastings Borough Council debated a motion linked to Plastic Free Communities — an initiative from the marine conservation and campaigning charity Surfers Against Sewage.

The motion, tabled by Green Party councillor Jo Walker, called on the council to take steps which will help the town achieve a Plastic Free Community status, including through the appointment of a councillor to a community steering group.

Speaking during the meeting, Cllr Walker said: “Plastic pollution has sadly become synonymous with outdoor activity; from surfing, swimming, walking and climbing or even wildlife watching, it is simply a predictable part of our experience.

“It is an issue that connects the environment with all parts of our society, but it is something we can all take action on at every level.”

She added: “Anything that we can do to reduce plastic on our streets has got to be worth trying. It is not about removing all of our plastic from our lives, it is about doing what we can to avoid single-use plastic, to educate and inform people about the alternatives and change the system that produces it.”

The motion called on the council to: continue to ensure single-use plastic items are not used in its own premises and operations, wherever it has the power to do so; encourage and support plastic-free initiatives within the town, including the Plastic Free Communities campaign; and to support a representative of the council to sit on a Plastic Free Community Steering Group.

Councillors from the Labour and Hastings Independents groups tabled amendments to the motion and were accepted.

The amendment from the Hastings Independent group called on the council to write to government expressing “anger at the uncontrolled production of non-recyclable plastics on an industrial scale” and calling on it to take action.

Cllr John Cannan (Ind.) said: “We need to campaign to end fossil fuel subsidies completely and we need to make the massive multinational companies responsible for their own waste.

“They will of course continue to point the finger at a lack of recycling, but that is clearly not the problem. Picture a bath flooding, full of water and the tap running. What we are trying to do at the moment is empty that bath with a teaspoon; we need to turn the bloody tap off.”

Labour’s motion called on the council to express support for the government’s ambitions to create a ‘zero waste, circular economy’ and to state a view that the government’s actions in this area would “help to create new jobs and investment, while protecting the environment and moving us towards a net zero ambition.”

Directing her comments to the Hastings Independents, Cllr Helen Kay (Lab) said: “This Labour government is absolutely driving forward an ambition towards a zero waste economy, where resources are kept in use for longer than reuse and recycling and is absolutely committed to what is behind your amendment.”

The motion was passed with a unanimous vote.